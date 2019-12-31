|
|
PIEL RUSSELL E.
Age 80 of Baldwin Borough, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Joanne (Nee) Piel; devoted father of Beverly (Eric) Loadman and Russell Piel; proud grandfather of Erica, Megan, Evan, Justin and Dylan; brother of the late Ida Cook, Anna Marie Walther, Robert, and Albert Piel; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Russ worked as a salesman for over 40 years. He had a talent for designing stained glass artwork for friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, nature and spending time with his family. Family will be receiving friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Chapel services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Family suggests memorial donations to your local . Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorialbiz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019