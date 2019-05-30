Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for RUSSELL ASHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL G. ASHMAN Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUSSELL G. ASHMAN Jr. Obituary
ASHMAN, JR. RUSSELL G.

Age 67, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday April 8, 2019, at Conway Manor Nursing Home in Conway, South Carolina. He was born on October 3, 1951, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to the late Russell Glen Ashman, Sr., and Helen Huff Ashman. He was the beloved husband for 30 years to Mrs. Elaine Ashman of Myrtle Beach. A Celebration of Russell's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Dravosburg First Christian Church, 100 Duquesne Ave., Dravosburg, PA 15034. To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the funeral home website, kindly visit www.burroughsfh.comBURROUGHS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, of Murrells Inlet, SC, (843.651.1440), is honored to be assisting the family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burroughs Funeral Home
Download Now