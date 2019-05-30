ASHMAN, JR. RUSSELL G.

Age 67, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday April 8, 2019, at Conway Manor Nursing Home in Conway, South Carolina. He was born on October 3, 1951, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to the late Russell Glen Ashman, Sr., and Helen Huff Ashman. He was the beloved husband for 30 years to Mrs. Elaine Ashman of Myrtle Beach. A Celebration of Russell's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Dravosburg First Christian Church, 100 Duquesne Ave., Dravosburg, PA 15034. To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the funeral home website, kindly visit www.burroughsfh.com. BURROUGHS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, of Murrells Inlet, SC, (843.651.1440), is honored to be assisting the family.