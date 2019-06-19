Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
RUSSELL J. RICE

RUSSELL J. RICE Obituary
RICE RUSSELL J.

Age 50, unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019, of Waynesburg, formerly of Bethel Park. Loving husband of 20 years to Wendy E. (Coe); proud dad of J.T. Rice; beloved son of Christine (Gary) Pitchok and Russell Wolfe; cherished brother of Rhonda Mariani and niece, Chelsea; grandson of Delores (the late John) Chambola and the late Nellie and Earl Stillwell; will also be missed by Connie (the late Thomas Coe) and Brian Coe. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and co-workers. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of his prayer service at 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held privately. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
