RICE RUSSELL J.

Age 50, unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019, of Waynesburg, formerly of Bethel Park. Loving husband of 20 years to Wendy E. (Coe); proud dad of J.T. Rice; beloved son of Christine (Gary) Pitchok and Russell Wolfe; cherished brother of Rhonda Mariani and niece, Chelsea; grandson of Delores (the late John) Chambola and the late Nellie and Earl Stillwell; will also be missed by Connie (the late Thomas Coe) and Brian Coe. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and co-workers. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of his prayer service at 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held privately. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.