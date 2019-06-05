STEWART RUSSELL J. "RUSS"

Age 50, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born October 10, 1968, a devoted son of Robert A. and Patricia Ann (Cipriani) Stewart; loving father of Derek and Garrett Stewart; cherished brother of Jeffrey Stewart; uncle of Christopher Stewart; also survived by many caring friends. Russ was a free-spirited, fun-loving, adventurous soul with a passion for music and sports. He especially loved baseball, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Steelers. His passions were eclipsed only by the love he had for his sons, family, and countless friends. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Thursday evening only from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Everyone will be meeting for a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Anne Church, Friday morning at 9:30. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private.