Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Anne Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RUSSELL STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL J. "RUSS" STEWART

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUSSELL J. "RUSS" STEWART Obituary
STEWART RUSSELL J. "RUSS"

Age 50, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born October 10, 1968, a devoted son of Robert A. and Patricia Ann (Cipriani) Stewart; loving father of Derek and Garrett Stewart; cherished brother of Jeffrey Stewart; uncle of Christopher Stewart; also survived by many caring friends. Russ was a free-spirited, fun-loving, adventurous soul with a passion for music and sports. He especially loved baseball, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Steelers. His passions were eclipsed only by the love he had for his sons, family, and countless friends. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Thursday evening only from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Everyone will be meeting for a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Anne Church, Friday morning at 9:30. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now