Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
RUSSELL M. FERSON

RUSSELL M. FERSON Obituary
FERSON RUSSELL M.

Age 93, of Finleyville, entered into eternal rest with his family by his side on Friday, November 15, 2019. Russell is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Lynn (Rodgers) Ferson. Loving father of Janette (the late Michael) Jenesky, Marylou Jacobs, and Ronald Scott Ferson; brother, William B. Ferson; grandchildren, Richard (Haley) Jacobs, Jr., Kristen Lynn Jacobs and great-grandson, Xander R. Jacobs; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mary Ferson, Sr.; siblings, James Ferson, Annabelle Labishak, David A. Ferson, Jr. and Ruth E Hooker. Russell proudly served in the US Navy during WWII, he loved to garden and loved to bowl. Above all, he loved his family and he will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
