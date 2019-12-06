Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Resources
More Obituaries for RUSSELL JORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL ROY JORDAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUSSELL ROY JORDAN Obituary
JORDAN RUSSELL ROY

Age 79, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, passed away surrounded by family at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born on December 21, 1939, in Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved husband to Mary Jane Jordan; loving father to Rustin and Holly Jordan; dear brother to Richard Jordan and six deceased brothers and sisters. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUSSELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -