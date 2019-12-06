|
JORDAN RUSSELL ROY
Age 79, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, passed away surrounded by family at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born on December 21, 1939, in Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved husband to Mary Jane Jordan; loving father to Rustin and Holly Jordan; dear brother to Richard Jordan and six deceased brothers and sisters. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019