SZEWCZYK RUSSELL S.
Age 68, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Son of the late Stanley "Russ" and Rose Marie Szewczyk; beloved father of Keith (Amy), Russ (Christina), Douglas Szewczyk and Christina (Russell) Stanizzo; dear brother of Elaine (Mickey) Lopata; grandfather of Hailey, Dougan, Allison, Gabriella, Keegan, Russell, Ava, Laura and Dominic; former husband of Rose. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., where a blessing service will be held Tuesday, (time later). Donations may be made to a . www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019