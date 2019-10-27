Home

More Obituaries for RUSSELL SZEWCZYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL S. SZEWCZYK

RUSSELL S. SZEWCZYK Obituary
SZEWCZYK RUSSELL S.

Age 68, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Son of the late Stanley "Russ" and Rose Marie Szewczyk; beloved father of Keith (Amy), Russ (Christina), Douglas Szewczyk and Christina (Russell) Stanizzo; dear brother of Elaine (Mickey) Lopata; grandfather of Hailey, Dougan, Allison, Gabriella, Keegan, Russell, Ava, Laura and Dominic; former husband of Rose. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., where a blessing service will be held Tuesday, (time later). Donations may be made to a . www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
