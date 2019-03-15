Home

Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
(412) 384-0350
SMITH RUSSELL

Age 78 of Elizabeth Twp., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Russell was a devoted family man. Husband of 57+ years of Jane (Layman) Smith; father of Gregg (Renae) Smith and Leeann (Tom Paul) Cura; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Friends received Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025. Additional viewing Sunday, 1-5 p.m., Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, 621 Maple Street, South Fork, PA 15956. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 1:30 p.m., Holy Name Catholic Church, Ebensburg, PA. If desired family suggests donations to St. Jude Hospital. Please visit for more information and condolences at:


www.stephendslater.com or www.dimondfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
