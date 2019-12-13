Home

Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
ENGLE, JR. RUSSELL W.

Age 64, of the West End, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Passed peacefully with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Doretta M. (Hagan) Engle; loving father of Dawn (Michael) Desiderio and Russell W. (Michelle) Engle III; grandfather of Raquel, Robert, Camille, Tyler, and Breonna; three great-grandchildren; brother of Larry (Kim), Ron (Patti), and Lori (John) Ford; son of Arlene (Billau) Engle and the late Russell Engle. Russell will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Saturday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh, PA 15220. Services and interment for Russell will be private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 320 Blimar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205. Please visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
