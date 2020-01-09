Home

Age 91, of Mount Lebanon, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved wife for 49 years of the late Ray M. Corll; devoted mother of Ray II (Patricia), David and Neal Corll; cherished sister of Naomi Nelson, Diane Powell and the late Mary Smith; loving grandmother of Austin, Ray III, Grant and Grace; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. with a Service in the funeral home on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to a .   www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
