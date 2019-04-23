Home

POWERED BY

RUTH A. (TRISCH) DRABIK

RUTH A. (TRISCH) DRABIK Obituary
DRABIK RUTH A. (TRISCH)

Of East Pittsburgh, age 58, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born the daughter of the late William and Alberta Trisch; beloved wife of Myron Drabik for 23 years; loving mother of Melissa (Ian Mikula) Trisch of Trafford, Alecia DiMatteo of Scott Twp., and Jeremy (Talin) Drabik of Murrysville; cherished grandmother of Nadya DiMatteo, Joslyn Drabik and Luka Drabik; sister of Barbara Trisch, Bill (Lita) Trisch, Mike (Carrie) Trisch, and the late Cathy Trisch; adored aunt of John David Flaherty, Alex (Frency) Ramos, Leoniza (Darren) Merritt-Nollie, and Billy (Holly) Trisch. Ruth worked as a Computer Analyst with BNY Mellon for 33 years. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Slavonic Social Club in Braddock. Ruth was also a member of the Sokol Hall #179 in North Braddock. She was an avid bowler, and loved spending time baking, camping, and fishing. Ruth was a life-long member of the Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Braddock. Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a Panachida will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. A Divine Liturgy for Ruth will be held Thursday 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Braddock. Ruth will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
