DRABIK RUTH A. (TRISCH)

Of East Pittsburgh, age 58, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born the daughter of the late William and Alberta Trisch; beloved wife of Myron Drabik for 23 years; loving mother of Melissa (Ian Mikula) Trisch of Trafford, Alecia DiMatteo of Scott Twp., and Jeremy (Talin) Drabik of Murrysville; cherished grandmother of Nadya DiMatteo, Joslyn Drabik and Luka Drabik; sister of Barbara Trisch, Bill (Lita) Trisch, Mike (Carrie) Trisch, and the late Cathy Trisch; adored aunt of John David Flaherty, Alex (Frency) Ramos, Leoniza (Darren) Merritt-Nollie, and Billy (Holly) Trisch. Ruth worked as a Computer Analyst with BNY Mellon for 33 years. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Slavonic Social Club in Braddock. Ruth was also a member of the Sokol Hall #179 in North Braddock. She was an avid bowler, and loved spending time baking, camping, and fishing. Ruth was a life-long member of the Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Braddock. Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a Panachida will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. A Divine Liturgy for Ruth will be held Thursday 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Braddock. Ruth will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.