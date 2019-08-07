|
GATTRELL RUTH A.
On Saturday, August 3, 2019, age 78 years, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Born on the South Side of Pittsburgh to the late Thomas and Mary Friend. Beloved wife of Thomas C. Gattrell, Sr.; loving mother of Thomas C. Gattrell, Jr. and Linda Marie (Jeffrey) Sweeney; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey and Leanna M. Sweeney; and sister of Thomas Friend and the late Sarah Ann. Ruth was a School Guard for 12 years. Thanks to the caregivers for all the love and wonderful care you have given to Ruth and our family. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, 412-461-6394, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at:
georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019