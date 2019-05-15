HUEY RUTH A.

Age 93, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 13, 2019. Born on August 2, 1925 in San Bernardino, California; she was the daughter of the late Tillie and Martin Nymeyer; she was the beloved wife of the late Charles J. Huey; loving mother of C. James "Jim" (Linda) Huey, Jr. and Randy (Kimberly) Huey; cherished grandmother of Bryan J. Huey, Jessica L. (Eric) Shultz, Justin R. Huey, Diane P. (Pablo) Macias, and Derek C. Huey; adored great-grandmother of Keegan T. Huey-Woods, Trillium A.Z. Huey, Dominic C. Macias, Jonas A. Macias and Elise Ruth Macias; dear sister of Kenneth (Nelva) Nymeyer, Bernard (Barbara) Nymeyer and the late Irene A. Snyder, Jeanette B. Wright, Clarice A. Eerkes, and Marvin R. Nymeyer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth was a devout member of New Covenent Presbyterian Church. She was a longtime resident of Seneca Hills Village where she was involved in many activities including playing the piano and Wii bowling. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are welcome Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral service will be held at Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC St. Margaret at www.stmargaretfoundation.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at PittsburghCremation.com.