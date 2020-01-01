Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Age 74, of Penn Hills, PA on Saturday, December 28, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Elbert A. Jones; loving mother of Wendy F. Stafford, Michael J. Jones and David A. Jones; grandmother of Michael J. Jones Jr, Jenal A Stafford and Roman Jones; great-grandmother of Jaden and McKenna Jade. Ruth enjoyed reading and gardening, served her community as a board member of her homeowner's association and retired assisting the Physician practice of UPMC Womancare. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral services and the interment will be private. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
