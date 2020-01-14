|
KIESSLING RUTH A. (MCDONALD)
Age 72, suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020, of Scott Township. Ex-wife of Karl Kiessling; mother of Kimberly (Jim) Ward and Melissa Czarnecki; grandmother of David Kukulka, Jessica Ward, and Karlie Closser; sister of Charles E. McDonald, Michael (Pat) McDonald, Virginia Sue Henk, Mary Lynn (Jack) Walters, Jeanne (Rich) Hirsh, Jill (Dave) Burry, Paula (David) McEndoo, and the late Helen Osekowski, Kenneth Ray, Judith C., John C., and James B. McDonald. Visitations Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1719 Brownsville Road, where relatives and friends are invited to attend her Services on Friday at 10:00 a.m. If desired, contributions can be made to Toys for Tots or the . www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020