KILLEEN RUTH A. (GIBSON)
Age 77, of North Side, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 13, 1942, daughter of the late Earl and Mildred (Hoffman) Gibson. Beloved wife of the late George M. Killeen, whom she married on May 28, 1966. Mother of Rosilyn Jordan, Audrey (Richard) Paul and George E. Killeen; proud grandmother of Sean and Ashley Jordan and Shannon Paul. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters. Friends received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020