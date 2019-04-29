Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
RUTH A. (GEIST) KLINVEX

KLINVEX RUTH A. (GEIST)

Of North Huntingdon, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel H. Klinvex; loving mother of John (Debbie), Joe (Joanne) and Ray (Cathy); proud grandmother of Alicia, Kaitlin, Ashley, Sara and David; great-grandmother of Brooklyn and Brinley; sister of Art Geist, Carol McFadden and the late Bob, Paul, Ralph and Joe Geist. Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw on Friday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
