KROLL RUTH A. "RUTHIE" (GODEC)
On Friday, December 27, 2019, Ruth A. "Ruthie" (Godec) Kroll, age 63, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of Charles G. "Chuck" Kroll; mother of Charles "Chad" (Biljana) Kroll, Jr.; grandmother of Stefen Kroll; sister of Russ (Cindy) Godec, Regis Godec and the late Richard Godec; also survived by nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Richard and Lois Godec. Ruthie was a hard working woman with her husband, Chuck, and owner of "Ruthie's Ceramics" for over 25 years. She was a long time parishioner of Holy Angels Church. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.), South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Tuesday, 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019