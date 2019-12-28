Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:45 AM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
RUTH A. "RUTHIE" (GODEC) KROLL

KROLL RUTH A. "RUTHIE" (GODEC)

On Friday, December 27, 2019, Ruth A. "Ruthie" (Godec) Kroll, age 63, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of Charles G. "Chuck" Kroll; mother of Charles "Chad" (Biljana) Kroll, Jr.; grandmother of Stefen Kroll; sister of Russ (Cindy) Godec, Regis Godec and the late Richard Godec; also survived by nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Richard and Lois Godec. Ruthie was a hard working woman with her husband, Chuck, and owner of "Ruthie's Ceramics" for over 25 years. She was a long time parishioner of Holy Angels Church. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.), South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Tuesday, 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
