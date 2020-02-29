Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RUTH MARSHALL
Age 98, of Lawrenceville, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William A. Marshall; loving mother of Linda (Brian) Plocki and the late Mary Margaret (James) Bridge; cherished grandmother of Keith (Chelsea) Plocki and Matthew Plocki; sister of the late William (Katherine) Hill, Margaret Hill, John Hill, Grace (August) Wolbers, Julia (Herman) Isaak and Catherine Lennox; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
