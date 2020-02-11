Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH McDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH A. (KNOTH) McDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH A. (KNOTH) McDONALD Obituary
McDONALD RUTH A. (KNOTH)

Age 88, of Ross Twp., on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. McDonald; loving mother of Lynn (James) Neubauer, Kathleen (James) Bevan, Daniel (Dolores) McDonald, and Laura (Keith) Belany; sister of Roy Knoth, the late Robert Knoth, and the late Marian Ley. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at (PLEASE CHECK FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE FOR AN UPDATED TIME) in St. Athanasius Church. Ruth was a member of St. Athanasius Christian Mother's. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please pay tribute at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now