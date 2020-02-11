|
McDONALD RUTH A. (KNOTH)
Age 88, of Ross Twp., on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. McDonald; loving mother of Lynn (James) Neubauer, Kathleen (James) Bevan, Daniel (Dolores) McDonald, and Laura (Keith) Belany; sister of Roy Knoth, the late Robert Knoth, and the late Marian Ley. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at (PLEASE CHECK FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE FOR AN UPDATED TIME) in St. Athanasius Church. Ruth was a member of St. Athanasius Christian Mother's. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please pay tribute at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020