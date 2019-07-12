|
|
ADAMS RUTH (THOMAS)
On Sunday, July 7, 2019 age 71, of West Mifflin, PA. Wife of James E. Adams Sr.; mother of Antoinette "Lola" Adams and Tammy Heard; sister of Claudine Jackson, Edward Thomas, Sr. (Charlotte), Shirley Anne Mosley (Donald), Booker T. Thomas (Renee), Patricia Luke, Leroy Thomas (Carol), Doris Singleton (Ronald) and Kathleen Thomas; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 13, 2019 at First Church of God in Christ, 700 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 where the funeral service will be held Saturday, 12 p.m. after the visitation. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019