APPLETON RUTH ALICE (MILLER)
Age 95, of Gibsonia, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born April 14, 1924, in Pittsburgh, she is survived by a daughter-in-law; five grandchildren; a niece; two great-nephews; and eight great-grandchildren. She was the former wife of Harlan Appleton. She was preceded in death by two sons, Edward Appleton and Larry Appleton. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the H. P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at the Mt. Royal Cemetery in Shaler Township. Memorial contributions may be made to North Hills Community Outreach, Butler VA Health Care System or the St. Barnabas Free Care Fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020