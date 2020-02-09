|
MATTHEWS RUTH ALICE (DANVER)
Age 94, of Ross Twp., on Friday, February 7, 2020; Wife of the late George W. Matthews; Loving mother of Janet L. Corsello (Lee) and George W. Matthews (Marie), Proud grandmother of Leslee Hudak (Ed), Natalie Frazier (William), Brian Matthews (Jamie), Sean Matthews (Chloe), and Elena Matthews; Treasured great-grandmother of Cole, Griffin, Miles, Daniel, David, James, Bradley, Ryan, Olivia, and Cece; sister of the late W. Milton Danver; Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 10 a.m. at Northmont U.P. Church, 8169 Perry Hwy., Pgh, PA 15237. She loved to play cards, more than that...she loved her friends, and more than that...she loved her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angelman Syndrome Foundation on behalf of Cole Frazier, www.angelman.org or Northmont U.P. Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020