Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Northmont U.P. Church
8169 Perry Hwy
Pittsburgh, PA
More Obituaries for RUTH MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH ALICE (DANVER) MATTHEWS

RUTH ALICE (DANVER) MATTHEWS Obituary
MATTHEWS RUTH ALICE (DANVER)

Age 94, of Ross Twp., on Friday, February 7, 2020; Wife of the late George W. Matthews; Loving mother of Janet L. Corsello (Lee) and George W. Matthews (Marie), Proud grandmother of Leslee Hudak (Ed), Natalie Frazier (William), Brian Matthews (Jamie), Sean Matthews (Chloe), and Elena Matthews; Treasured great-grandmother of Cole, Griffin, Miles, Daniel, David, James, Bradley, Ryan, Olivia, and Cece; sister of the late W. Milton Danver; Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 10 a.m. at Northmont U.P. Church, 8169 Perry Hwy., Pgh, PA 15237. She loved to play cards, more than that...she loved her friends, and more than that...she loved her family.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angelman Syndrome Foundation on behalf of Cole Frazier, www.angelman.org or Northmont U.P. Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
