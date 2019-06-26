Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
BAIR RUTH ANN

Age 76, of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born March 30, 1943, to the late William Delbert Conner and Annabelle (Coughlin) Conner. Ruth was the beloved wife of Paul "Dutch"; mother of Debbie (Clarence "J.R."), Paula (Gregg), Tom, Michael, Erica; sister of the late William Conner, Jack Conner, Donna Mativa, Stanley Tykarski (Laura), and Daniel Tyarski; grandmother of Gregg, Jr. (Sara), Amber (Josh), Hannah, Anna, Alexis, Ryleigh, and Paul. Ruth also had many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends and family received Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held Friday, 10 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
