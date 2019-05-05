SEABOLT RUTH ANN (TOKOSH) (FAGAN)

Of McKeesport, on May 3, 2019, age 73. Beloved wife of the late Charles Seabolt; daughter of the late Emmitt and Estelle Fagan; loving mother of John (Lisa Stitt) Tokosh, Bill (Christina Klein) Tokosh and Tim (Nancy Alfieri) Tokosh; sister of the late Thomas Fagan; grandmother of Johnny, Joe, Derek, Hailey, Zachary and Jacob; soon to be great-grandmother of Maci and Jionni; also survived by her special friend, Dave Ring. Ruth was an avid Scrabble player and enjoyed playing Bingo, Chess, and dancing. She was a lover of all animals, but especially dogs. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Monday 5 to 9 p.m. A Committal Service will be held Tuesday 11 a.m., at the chapel in Homewood Cemetery, 1599 S. Dallas Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 with Rev. Robert Fagin officiating. www.swgfuneralhome.com.