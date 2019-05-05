Home

RUTH ANN (FAGAN) (TOKOSH) SEABOLT

RUTH ANN (FAGAN) (TOKOSH) SEABOLT Obituary
SEABOLT RUTH ANN (TOKOSH) (FAGAN)

Of McKeesport, on May 3, 2019, age 73. Beloved wife of the late Charles Seabolt; daughter of the late Emmitt and Estelle Fagan; loving mother of John (Lisa Stitt) Tokosh, Bill (Christina Klein) Tokosh and Tim (Nancy Alfieri) Tokosh; sister of the late Thomas Fagan; grandmother of Johnny, Joe, Derek, Hailey, Zachary and Jacob; soon to be great-grandmother of Maci and Jionni; also survived by her special friend, Dave Ring. Ruth was an avid Scrabble player and enjoyed playing Bingo, Chess, and dancing. She was a lover of all animals, but especially dogs. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Monday 5 to 9 p.m. A Committal Service will be held Tuesday 11 a.m., at the chapel in Homewood Cemetery, 1599 S. Dallas Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 with Rev. Robert Fagin officiating. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
