|
|
GOLDBACH-McDONALD RUTH ANN
Age 84, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, of Penn Hills, formerly of Mt. Oliver. Beloved wife of the late Norman Goldbach and James McDonald; dedicated mother of Norman (Bette Ann), Elaine (Dave) Balfe, Robert (Lee) Goldbach and Beth Goldbach; grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of four; daughter of the late W. Herman and Ruth Anne (Cauley) Mutschler; sister of Betty (Ronald) Stone, Sr. Mary Jo Mutschler, SC, Jean (William) Krall and Bernice (Joe) Carr-Wirth and the late Herman Mutschler, Bernard (Marie) Mutschler and James (Susan) Mutschler. Ruth Ann was a 1957 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, a retired Chemistry teacher from Penn Hills School District, a St. Susanna member and active in the Women's Guild. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, December 30, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Apostles Parish - St. Sylvester Church. If desired, family suggests contributions to , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019