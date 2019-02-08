Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
RUTH ANN "AUNTIE ANN" HAWK

HAWK RUTH ANN "AUNTIE ANN"

HAWK RUTH ANN "AUNTIE ANN"

Age 54, of Dormont, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Henry R. Hawk. Ruth was previously married to Lee Simmons. She was the beloved mother of Jacob and Melissa Simmons; cherished sister of Thomas Hawk, James Hawk, Linda Hawk Conklin and Mary Hawk; also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. Her extraordinary love and kindness will live in our hearts forever. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends welcome Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A Blessing Service will be held Monday, 10 a.m., in the funeral home.


www.beinahuer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
