Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
RUTH ANN HOLMES


1939 - 2019
RUTH ANN HOLMES Obituary
HOLMES RUTH ANN

On Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019, age 79, of Lambertville, NJ, formerly of Elizabeth. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Christina Holmes; and sister of the late Jack and Dean Holmes. Survived by former husband, Don Griffin; cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth, on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the service at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Memorial contributions to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington D.C. 20037. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
