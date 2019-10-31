|
|
HOLMES RUTH ANN
On Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019, age 79, of Lambertville, NJ, formerly of Elizabeth. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Christina Holmes; and sister of the late Jack and Dean Holmes. Survived by former husband, Don Griffin; cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth, on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the service at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Memorial contributions to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington D.C. 20037. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019