|
|
JACKOWSKI RUTH ANN (AVERSA)
Age 79, of Bethel Park, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to Max Jackowski; loving mother of Joyce (Andrew) Falsetti and Stephen (Brooke) Jackowski; cherished Nana of Samantha, Lindsey, Nicolette, Stephen, Jr., Vinny, and Mia; beloved daughter of the late James and Carmella Aversa; loving sister of the late Marian, James, Jr., Nick, and her twin sister, Rita; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth enjoyed bowling, the Steelers, and trips to the casino and race tracks. Family and friends welcome Wednesday 3-7 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS (412-835-1860), 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church Thursday 10 a.m. Burial private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020