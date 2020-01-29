Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freyvogel Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
126 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH JACKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH ANN (AVERSA) JACKOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH ANN (AVERSA) JACKOWSKI Obituary
JACKOWSKI RUTH ANN (AVERSA)

Age 79, of Bethel Park, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to Max Jackowski; loving mother of Joyce (Andrew) Falsetti and Stephen (Brooke) Jackowski; cherished Nana of Samantha, Lindsey, Nicolette, Stephen, Jr., Vinny, and Mia; beloved daughter of the late James and Carmella Aversa; loving sister of the late Marian, James, Jr., Nick, and her twin sister, Rita; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth enjoyed bowling, the Steelers, and trips to the casino and race tracks. Family and friends welcome Wednesday 3-7 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS (412-835-1860), 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church Thursday 10 a.m. Burial private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
Download Now