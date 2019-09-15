|
|
MURAWSKI RUTH ANN
Age 76, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, formerly of the South Side. Daughter of the late Henry L. and Anna M. Murawski; sister of Paul F. (late Mary Ann), Mary Leona, Hank J. (Marty), and the late Edward R. Murawski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the . www.BoronFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019