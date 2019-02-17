Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Glenshaw, PA
RUTH ANN TRANT LaMAGNA


RUTH ANN TRANT LaMAGNA
1941 - 2019
RUTH ANN TRANT LaMAGNA Obituary
LaMAGNA RUTH ANN TRANT

Of Allison Park, formerly of Stanton Heights, born in 1941, she passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 77 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of 55 years of John LaMagna; loving mother of Linda LaMagna of Fort Mill, SC, Michelle and Michael Schafer of State College, PA, and John and Jennifer LaMagna of Peters Twp.; she is also the proud Nanny of five beautiful grandchildren, Lt. JG Garrett Schafer USN., Brady and Carsyn Schafer Penn State Students, and Chay and Mila LaMagna. Ruth loved playing golf and was an avid 9-holer at Wildwood Golf Club. Friends will be received on Sunday and Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to be sent to St. Barnabas.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
