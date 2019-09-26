|
|
SEIP RUTH BARR
Age 94, at Sunrise of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, died peacefully on Sunday evening, September 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 61 years of the late Robert H. Seip, Jr. (2017); devoted mother of Rebecca A. Seip, Robert H. Seip (Elizabeth) and Kathleen R. Seip; loving grandmother of Robert B. Seip; dear sister of David L. Barr and the late Marilyn Ord (the late James); sister-in-law of Judy Gorczyca (the late Adam) and the late Patricia Lein (the late Joseph); also survived by her nieces and nephews. All are welcome to attend her Memorial Service in the Sanner Chapel at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Women, 3319 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019