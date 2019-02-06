BROWN RUTH (LIPSON)

April 28, 1936 - January 28, 2019. Age 82, of Los Angeles, died on Monday, January 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Bennett Brown; loving mother of Marc Brown (Betsy) of Pittsburgh, PA, Stephen Brown (Betsy) of Cleveland, OH, Douglas Brown (Diane) of Manhattan Beach, CA; loving grandmother of Andrew, Sam, Anna, Rebecca, Isaac, Daniel and Christopher; beloved sister of Joan Muellner of Cambridge, MA and Helen Lipson of Portland, OR. Ruth was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Cornell University, where she was Chapter President of her sorority, Sigma Delta Tau. It was at Cornell that she met her husband of 60 years, Bennett. Upon graduation, they married and moved to Cleveland, where their first son, Marc, was born. They subsequently moved to Pittsburgh in 1961 where their two other sons, Steve and Doug, were born. While raising her family, Ruth obtained her Masters of Social Work at The University of Pittsburgh. She then spent a decade as a Geriatric case worker with Jewish Family and Children's Services. Ruth and Ben moved to Los Angeles in 1985, leaving the cold weather behind. A psychotherapist in private practice for several years, Ruth also volunteered with Planned Parenthood, tutored immigrants in English, and was active in her Temple Havurah. Ruth had a keen eye for detail and, when she was young, loved to paint. She enjoyed going to the theater, reading books, and watching movies. She and Ben regularly attended ballroom dancing classes in Los Angeles and participated in several book groups. An avid reader, Ruth gravitated towards literature focused on Judaism, theology and history. She also loved to travel and, importantly, was never one to say no to dessert! Ruth will be remembered with love by her family and friends, and was tickled to have celebrated her and Ben's 60th anniversary last June with her three sons, their wives, all of the grandchildren, her two sisters and brother-in-law. Ruth always had a smile for her family and strangers alike and loved to hum her favorite songs. All arrangements will be in California. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7166 or at www.weareplannedparenthood.org.