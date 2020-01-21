|
EVANGELIST RUTH C. (MOZEYKO)
On Sunday, January 19, 2020, Ruth C. (Mozeyko) Evangelist, age 73, of Emsworth. Beloved wife of 43 years to Frank Evangelist; beloved mother of Mary C. Evangelist and Frank M. Evangelist of Las Vegas; grandmother of Nicholas Evangelist; sister of Joan Crowe and the late Gladys Krobert, Jean Eggar and Donnie Mozeyko; also survived by beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Ruth was retired from the Pittsburgh Post Office. Family and friends received Thursday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. Please bring a floating balloon to the visitation. Memorial contributions suggested to NorthWest EMS, 366 Helen Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020