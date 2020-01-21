Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:30 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH EVANGELIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH C. (MOZEYKO) EVANGELIST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH C. (MOZEYKO) EVANGELIST Obituary
EVANGELIST RUTH C. (MOZEYKO)

On Sunday, January 19, 2020, Ruth C. (Mozeyko) Evangelist, age 73, of Emsworth. Beloved wife of 43 years to Frank Evangelist; beloved mother of Mary C. Evangelist and Frank M. Evangelist of Las Vegas; grandmother of Nicholas Evangelist; sister of Joan Crowe and the late Gladys Krobert, Jean Eggar and Donnie Mozeyko; also survived by beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Ruth was retired from the Pittsburgh Post Office. Family and friends received Thursday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. Please bring a floating balloon to the visitation. Memorial contributions suggested to NorthWest EMS, 366 Helen Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now