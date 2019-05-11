SHEA RUTH C. (SULLIVAN)

Age 91, on Friday, May 10, 2019 of Bethel Park. Beloved wife of the late Warren; loving mother of Susan (Paul) Stefko, Thomas Shea, Robert (Maureen) Shea, Kathy (Thomas) Axley and Mary Lynn (Richard) Hartman; grandmother of Michael, Daniel, Nicholas, Mary Catherine, Matthew, Andrew and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Christopher, Graham, Jeremy, Brian, Aiden, Riley and Alex; sister of Wayne (Dolores) Sullivan and the late Irene (Stan) Bikulege; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Monday at 11 a.m. Ruth's family would especially like to thank Karen Donaldson for her compassion and care over the years, as well as Family Hospice for everything they did. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.