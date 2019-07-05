Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
On Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Tall, Seymour "Dan" Daniels, and companion to the late Allan Goppman; loving mother of Francine Tall (Donald Foster) and Louis (Stephanie) Tall; step-mother of Shelly (Paul) Nelson, Janis (Dan) Klein, Michael (Debbie) Daniels, Murray (Denise) Goppman and Sandy (Shirley) Goppman; sister of the late Jack Kessler; grandma of Allison Rubin, Geoffrey Tall, Gershon, Rina, Noah and Sara Klein, Brian, Elizabeth, Steven and Gina Goppman. Also survived by six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Graveside Services and interment are held at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Contributions may be made to , 707 Grant St., #3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
