RUTH DOROTHY (WALOCHIK) TOTH

RUTH DOROTHY (WALOCHIK) TOTH Obituary
TOTH RUTH DOROTHY (WALOCHIK)

Of Munhall, on April 11, 2019. Daughter of the late George and Susanna (Walick) Walochik; beloved wife of the late Elmer W. Toth; mother of Lisa Susan (Mark) Toth-Maskarinec, Keith Toth (friend, John Herington) and Tim (Kim) Toth; special grandmother and best friend to Justin T. Toth, Baron Leo De-Goofus Toth and Fairway Toth-Maskarinec; step- grandmother to Casey Howey; step-great-grandmother to Jaiden Jones and Peyton Watkins; special godmother to Yolan Susan DeRosa, Krista Walochik, John S. Toth, Jr., Wayne, Richard and Robert Toth. Survived by her best friends, Betty and Al Vargo of Rockville, Maryland. Preceded in death by her sister, Yolan S. Katona and brother-in-law, Gaza Katona; and brother, George S. "Cot" Walochik and sister-in-law, Patricia Walochik. Ruth was a member and Officer of the First Hungarian Reformed Church of Homestead, Secretary-Treasurer of William Penn Branch 089, Treasurer of the Friendship Circle. Proud graduate of Taylor Alderdice High School. Survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Jackie Dalton, Lisa Lewis, Ebony Payne, Laura Slapikas, and Breanna Watts for the wonderful care they provided Ruth these past five years and to Johnnie for always being there for his aunt. Friends received on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, 412-461-6394. Funeral Service will be Wednesday in the First Hungarian Reformed Church of Homestead, 416 Tenth Ave., Munhall, PA at 11:00 a.m. Please everyone meet at Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to the First Hungarian Reformed Church of Homestead, c/o 517 Brierly Lane, Munhall, PA 15120.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
