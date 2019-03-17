Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
RUTH BAKER
RUTH E. BAKER

RUTH E. BAKER Obituary
BAKER RUTH E.

Age 97, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on March 14, 2019, with her Jimmy and Kimmy at her side. Ruth has gone home to be with our Lord and to live her eternal life with her late husband, Bill and her entire eternal family. She leaves behind her three sons, Tom (Carol), Bob (Debbie), and Jimmy (Kimmy); also her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Service at the funeral home, Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
