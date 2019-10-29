Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1719 Mt. Royal Blvd.
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH E. GRAHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH E. GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM RUTH E.

Age 88, of Hampton Twp., on October 27, 2019. Wife of the late J. Robert Graham; mother of Nancy Grabe (Richard), Marianne Purnell (Keith), and the late Bruce Graham (surviving wife Mary); grandmother of Heather, Bryan, Marc, Justin, Jeffrey, and Graham; great-grandmother of Charlotte, Florence and Joey; sister of the late Betty McLean and Bill Williams. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1719 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to North Hills Community Outreach, 1975 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101 or to the church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now