GRAHAM RUTH E.
Age 88, of Hampton Twp., on October 27, 2019. Wife of the late J. Robert Graham; mother of Nancy Grabe (Richard), Marianne Purnell (Keith), and the late Bruce Graham (surviving wife Mary); grandmother of Heather, Bryan, Marc, Justin, Jeffrey, and Graham; great-grandmother of Charlotte, Florence and Joey; sister of the late Betty McLean and Bill Williams. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1719 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to North Hills Community Outreach, 1975 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101 or to the church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019