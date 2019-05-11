HESSELING RUTH E.

Of Linwood, MI, age 88, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Comfort Care of Bay City following a lengthy illness. She was born March 26, 1931 in Delphos, OH to the late Raymond and Zita (Dickrede) Hesseling. Ruth lived in Pittsburgh, PA for 30 years caring for her parents and her sisters. She was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Women's Guild where she enjoyed baking, cooking and devoting her time to the needs of others. She came back to Linwood to be with her sister; she became a member at Prince of Peace-St. Ann Campus. She is survived by her sister, Ellen Shepard and a brother, Ralph and Diane Hesseling; nieces and nephews, Gary Hesseling, Janet Alexander, Linda Rister, Dan Hesseling, Leann and John Bloom, Tina Hesseling, Janel and Stan Donnley and James Shepard; great-nieces and nephews Kayla Hesseling, Jerid Hesseling, Craig Hesseling, Steven Hesseling, Mia Hesseling, Alexis Glidewell, Alannah Glidewell, Oliva Johnson, Aubrey Paxton, Jordan Rumer, Jace Rumer, Alaina Alexander, Nathan Alexander and Justin Alexander. She was preceded in death by brother, Louis Hesseling; sisters, Delores Hesseling and MaryAnn Hesseling; a niece, Amy Shepard; brother-in-law, Grant Shepard; and a nephew-in-law, Robbie Rister. The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank you to the Staff at Comfort Care of Bay City and McLaren Hospice, especially Nicole for the care and comfort given to Ruth. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Prince of Peace - St. Ann Campus with Rev. Fr. Nicholas Coffaro and Deacon Michael Arnold presiding with entombment at Calvary Cemetery. Family will be present at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider McLaren Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to RIVERTOWN FUNERAL CHAPEL, 209 S.Huron Rd., Kawkawlin, MI 48631.