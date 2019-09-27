|
WAGNER RUTH E.
Age 93, of Glenshaw on Wednesday September 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Wagner; loving mother of Bonnie (Daryl) Garraux, Dr. Robert A. (Sandra) Wagner, Richard J. Wagner, Michael A. Wagner, Jack W. (Anja) Wagner, James D. (Janice) Wagner and Sally (Donald) Welka; also survived by 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Helene Duss, Anna Mae Arenth, Robert, Gerard, Harold and William Wagner. Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Slippery Rock State College and retired as a Physical Education teacher at St. Bonaventure School. Friends will be received Saturday 5 to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD. 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw. A funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be sent to the or to the Slippery Rock Alumni Assoc.
