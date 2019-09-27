Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH WAGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH E. WAGNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH E. WAGNER Obituary
WAGNER RUTH E.

Age 93, of Glenshaw on Wednesday September 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Wagner; loving mother of Bonnie (Daryl) Garraux, Dr. Robert A. (Sandra) Wagner, Richard J. Wagner, Michael A. Wagner, Jack W. (Anja) Wagner, James D. (Janice) Wagner and Sally (Donald) Welka; also survived by 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Helene Duss, Anna Mae Arenth, Robert, Gerard, Harold and William Wagner. Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Slippery Rock State College and retired as a Physical Education teacher at St. Bonaventure School. Friends will be received Saturday 5 to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD. 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw. A funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be sent to the or to the Slippery Rock Alumni Assoc.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now