WARD RUTH E.
Age 63, on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019, Allentown section of Pgh. Devoted mother of Paige (Trish), and Evan (April); beloved grandmother of Charlie; sister of Paul (Pearl) Miller. Will be dearly missed by her family, relatives, and friends, including dearest friend, Jayne Neel. Friends received Sun. 2 - 4 and 5 - 7 at TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC., (412-381-3337) 425 Brownsville Rd, Mt. Oliver, 15210. Condolences at www.timothykslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019