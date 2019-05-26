Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RUTH PRICE
RUTH ELAINE (KURTZ) PRICE

RUTH ELAINE (KURTZ) PRICE Obituary
PRICE RUTH ELAINE (KURTZ)

Age 58, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Loving companion for twenty years to Steve Ashley; caring mother of Andrea Dickinson (A.J.) and Kevin Price; proud MaRu of Wesley Dickinson; daughter of Charlotte and the late Edward Kurtz, Sr.; sister of Amy Repp (Chip), Alexis Florida (Jim), Edward Kurtz, Jr., Susan Wray (Bill), Matthew Kurtz (Shannon), William Kurtz, Thomas Kurtz, Annette Dyga (Alex) and the late Janice Barnett (surviving Tim); also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth had been a medical records coder for the past 25 years for AGH and UPMC. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Family suggests memorial donations to the North Hills Community Outreach. Arrangements entrusted to the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412-766-5600).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
