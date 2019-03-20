MARTIN RUTH ELEANOR

Longtime resident of John J. Kane Regional Center, Scott Twp. and Carnegie, PA, went to be with her Master on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born August 28, 1915, in Uniontown, Fayette County, PA, one of ten children of James W. Mitchell and Bessie Irene Glover; predeceased by husband, Clarence Frederick (Mark) Martin, 1916-1970, N. Chicago, IL and grandson, Mark Ewing Martin of Pensacola, FL; survived by son, Barry Lee (Mona) Martin, Pensacola, FL. and daughter, Bonnie Louise (Richard Sr.) Cornish of Carnegie, PA; four grandchildren, A. Michelle Burnham, and Michael L. Martin of Pensacola, FL, SFC Richard R. Cornish II, and Julie M. Welles of Coraopolis; six great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Cornish, Skyler Bombick and Eli Welles, PA, Kenny, Kristopher, and Kameron Burnham; and four great-great-grandchildren, Branson, Oakley Bray, Micah and Emily Burnham in Pensacola, FL. A life-time accomplished seamstress, church pianist, CBN phone counselor, worked at the South Hills Battered Womens' Shelter, and shared her food and talents with neighbors. Ruth loved fashion, jewelry, parades, the American flag, dogs, dancing, butterflies, Christian music and most of all, her Bible and Lord. She will be remembered for her special creative talent and her unfailing faith. A special thank you to the nurses and aides at Kane Living Center. Upon request, no viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kane Angel Fund at Kane Regional Center, Scott Twp., 300 Kane Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or your favorite veterans organization. Private interment will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills, PA. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL AND NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie, PA.

