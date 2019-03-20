Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH ELEANOR MARTIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUTH ELEANOR MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN RUTH ELEANOR

Longtime resident of John J. Kane Regional Center, Scott Twp. and Carnegie, PA, went to be with her Master on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born August 28, 1915, in Uniontown, Fayette County, PA, one of ten children of James W. Mitchell and Bessie Irene Glover; predeceased by husband, Clarence Frederick (Mark) Martin, 1916-1970, N. Chicago, IL and grandson, Mark Ewing Martin of Pensacola, FL; survived by son, Barry Lee (Mona) Martin, Pensacola, FL. and daughter, Bonnie Louise (Richard Sr.) Cornish of Carnegie, PA; four grandchildren, A. Michelle Burnham, and Michael L. Martin of Pensacola, FL, SFC Richard R. Cornish II, and Julie M. Welles of Coraopolis; six great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Cornish, Skyler Bombick and Eli Welles, PA, Kenny, Kristopher, and Kameron Burnham; and four great-great-grandchildren, Branson, Oakley Bray, Micah and Emily Burnham in Pensacola, FL. A life-time accomplished seamstress, church pianist, CBN phone counselor, worked at the South Hills Battered Womens' Shelter, and shared her food and talents with neighbors. Ruth loved fashion, jewelry, parades, the American flag, dogs, dancing, butterflies, Christian music and most of all, her Bible and Lord. She will be remembered for her special creative talent and her unfailing faith. A special thank you to the nurses and aides at Kane Living Center. Upon request, no viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kane Angel Fund at Kane Regional Center, Scott Twp., 300 Kane Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or your favorite veterans organization. Private interment will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills, PA. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL AND NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie, PA.


henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now