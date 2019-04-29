|
WHITFIELD RUTH ELIZABETH (SMITH)
On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Ruth Elizabeth (Smith) Whitfield, 87, of Monroeville. Wife of the late Jerry W. Whitfield; dear mother of Susan (Tim) Ohrman, David (Dana) Whitfield, Robin (Melvin Zeigler) Whitfield, and Tim M. Whitfield; grandmother of Becky, Erik, Stacy, and Jeffrey; great-grandmother of Callie, Cayden, Chase, and Beia. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters. Friends received Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn. Burial will be in Maryland on Thursday.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019