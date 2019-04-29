Home

RUTH ELIZABETH (SMITH) WHITFIELD

RUTH ELIZABETH (SMITH) WHITFIELD Obituary
WHITFIELD RUTH ELIZABETH (SMITH)

On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Ruth Elizabeth (Smith) Whitfield, 87, of Monroeville. Wife of the late Jerry W. Whitfield; dear mother of Susan (Tim) Ohrman, David (Dana) Whitfield, Robin (Melvin Zeigler) Whitfield, and Tim M. Whitfield; grandmother of Becky, Erik, Stacy, and Jeffrey; great-grandmother of Callie, Cayden, Chase, and Beia. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters. Friends received Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn. Burial will be in Maryland on Thursday.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
