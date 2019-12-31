|
YOUNGHANS RUTH ELLEN
Age 94, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born on May 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Amelia and Henry McCulligan. Loving mother to Jackie (Edward) Super and James Younghans. Loving mother-in-law to Doreen. Cherished grandmother to Michael, Kevin (Chrissi), Edward and Robert Super, Heather and Shannon Younghans, Grandon and Gregory Stone Younghans. Dear great-grandmother to Ava and Tessa Super and Olivia and Charity Younghans. She was preceded in death by her sons Larry Younghans and Greg (Susan) Younghans. Ruth loved to ballroom dance and paint. She was also an extremely handy woman who will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A blessing service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Castle Shannon, PA. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019