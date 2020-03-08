|
MIHALY RUTH ESTHER (DODGE)
On March 7, 2020, age 86, of West Homestead; Ruth was born in Whitaker the daughter of the late Margaret Dodge. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for the Allegheny County Coroner's Office, a member of the West Homestead Council for over 25 years, a Pennsylvania State Committee Women, member of the Steel Valley Council of Governments, the Allegheny County Democratic Headquarters and a insurance agent for Allstate. Beloved wife of the late William Mihaly; Cherished mother of Michele, Kurt, Lisa and the late "Chickie" Mihaly; Family and friends will be received on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394) where a Funeral Service will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the West Homestead Volunteer Fire Dept. 445 W. 8th Ave., West Homestead, PA 15120 or the Carnegie Library of Homestead 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall, PA 15120. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020