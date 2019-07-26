|
ANDERSON RUTH F.
Age 96, of Penn Hills, PA, peacefully passed away on July 20, 2019. Mrs. Anderson is the daughter of Ruth D. (Nevergold) and Sidney H. Hedges of Pittsburgh, PA. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, William E. Anderson, of Penn Hills, PA, and her daughter, Deborah Jane Anderson Carroll (Michael Carroll), of Taos, NM. She is survived by her daughters, Carol R. Anderson (Polly Keener) of Hadley, MA, and Kathy L. Anderson, of Oakmont, PA; grandchildren, Violeta Ruth Garcia-Mendoza Killmeyer (Todd Killmeyer) of Oakmont, PA, and Gunner William Anderson Keener of Hadley, MA; great-grandchildren, Maya, Joaquin, and Majandra Killmeyer Garcia-Mendoza of Oakmont, PA. She was also blessed with many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Ruth graduated from Westinghouse High School in 1940, where she was a cheerleader. She then attended a technical school where she studied Comptometer and, with that skill, went to work at J & L Steel in Pittsburgh during World War II. Ruth and Bill married in 1945, after Bill's service in the Navy in the South Pacific. They settled in Penn Hills, where she lovingly raised their daughters. Ruth enjoyed social events with Bill as a member of Alcoma Golf Club; they also enjoyed musical theater in Pittsburgh and New York City. Ruth was a lifelong member of Unity United Presbyterian Church, where over the years, she served as Deacon, Trustee, Elder, Sunday School teacher, and Chairwoman of the Ruth Circle. She also volunteered at Woodwell for decades and, more recently, served on the Presbyterian Senior Care Foundation Board. In her later years, she was aided by loving and dedicated women which allowed her to remain in her home: Wynter Lyle, Carolyn Dukes, Brittany Wright, Chassity Chronick, Linda Nulph, Linda Anderchak, and Debbie Waugaman. Ruth's spirit will live on through the kindness she showed everyone around her. Friends received, Sunday, 1-5 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Funeral service will be held Monday, 11 a.m. Entombment in Mt. Hope Cemetery.